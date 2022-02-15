Ukraine President Avers 'army Is Strong' Amid Reports Of Imminent Russian Attack On Feb 16

Even as tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Moscow will attack on February 16. The Ukrainian leader made the remarks in his address to the nation shared on Facebook. The tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have increased as Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border over the past few months.

"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack," Ukraine President said according to the Facebook translation of his statement.

However, hours later, he later issued a clarification and said that he was only referring to media reports of an imminent Russian attack on February 16.

Ukraine President declares 'Day of Unity' on Wednesday

In the post on Facebook, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement said that Ukraine will hold a Day of Unity on Wednesday and added that the decree had already been signed. Zelensky asserted that they will hang national flags and wear yellow-blue ribbons and show the unity of Ukraine to the world. He underlined that they seek to solve the issues through negotiations and in a diplomatic way.

He added, "We don't stare at someone else's, but we won't give our own." Furthermore, he praised the armed forces of Ukraine and stressed that the army is stronger than it used to be eight years ago. He stated that they are confident about armed forces and their military must feel the support of the nation.

Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that they have one European aspiration and they are willing to vote for it. It is to mention here that the tensions between Ukraine and Russia over Moscow's military buildup near Kyiv's international border have drastically escalated in the past few weeks.

The West has alleged Russia of planning the Ukraine invasion, however, Moscow has denied the allegations of planning an attack. In a bid to defuse escalated tensions, the US and NATO have held several rounds of discussion with Russia however, there has been no progress made so far. The US has warned Russia of imposing sanctions if they take any military action against Ukraine.

US 'would respond swiftly and decisively' to further Russian aggression: Joe Biden

On Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to US counterpart Joe Biden over a call. During the call, Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to "Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to read out of the call released on the White House.

Biden further said that the United States "would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine." Both sides agreed on the importance to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine’s borders.