Ukraine President Zelensky Seeks Talks With Vladimir Putin; Russian Army At Kyiv's Obolon

Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district in Kyiv on Friday. Republic TV has learnt that the Ukraine forces are putting up a tough fight against their Russian counterparts in the region, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv- the government’s seat of power. Reports say, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been moved to a bunker, and in the latest update, he has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks.

Zelenskyy believes that he and his family are the main targets. In a video address, the Ukrainian President said, “According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target. My family is the number two goal. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the Head of State.”

'Zelensky hiding facts': says Russia's FM as Ukraine seeks security guarantee

Earlier in the day, Adviser to Ukrainian President, Mikhail Podoliak said that Ukraine is ready to hold 'neutral status talks' with Russia, but it must receive a security guarantee.

Thereafter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference and blamed the Ukraine administration and President Zelenskyy for 'hiding the true facts'. "We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We wanted to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister added, "No media covered what happened during the engagement line. The journalists are showing how destruction is happening, women and children are being killed... What could be the result of all that is happening? We want independent Ukraine, we don't want Ukraine to be run from abroad... We have suffered too much from Nazism as has Ukraine."