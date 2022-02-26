Ukraine President Zelenskyy Creates Anti-war Coalition Against Russia's Putin With France

After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is creating an anti-Russia coalition. Zelenskyy said that the anti-war coalition is working as he has spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron over defending Ukraine against Russia.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!," tweeted Zelenskyy.

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Zelenskyy had earlier thanked President of Poland Andrzej Duda for their effective concrete help in such a difficult time.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls on the world for support

Earlier on February 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had spoken to Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer about concrete sanctions and assistance for the country's military.

We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Ukrainian President stated that he will provide weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country, and lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend the country.

Earlier on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that his country has been left on its own to fight this war after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that claimed the lives of about 130 Ukrainians on the first day. Further, Ukraine declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

While United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had expressed distress over Russia's move and called for efforts to uphold Human Rights.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

A war situation erupted after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

Image: AP