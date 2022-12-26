Ukraine President Zelenskyy Dials PM Modi; Wishes India A Successful G-20 Presidency

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra and wished him a successful G20 presidency.

Zelenskyy said that it was on the G20 platform that he had announced the peace formula and stated that he now counts India's participation in its implementation. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for humanitarian aid and support in the United Nations.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," Ukraine's President tweeted.

PM Modi requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year. The two leaders also discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"The leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. Prime Minister also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts, and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population," PMO said.

India had sent several consignments of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines and equipment to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion.

India has repeatedly urged the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. New Delhi has also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two nations. PM Modi had also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not of war".