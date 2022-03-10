Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine President Zelenskyy Discusses Sanctions Against Russia With EU, Calls For Support

Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, consulted with members of the EU in addition to holding talks with EC President.

Riya Baibhawi
Zelenskyy

Image: AP


Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, consulted with members of the European Union (EU) in addition to holding talks with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said that the consultations with the EU continues and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to pressurize Kremlin to end the war. He also asserted that there was an immediate need for global support to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also talked about the country’s accession to European Union (EU). While the block has blatantly expressed support to the former Soviet state, there has been no development in Zelelsnkyy's plea for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. Meanwhile, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also reiterated the same while speaking to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Additionally, he also called Antony Blinken, US secretary of state to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbour entered the third week, more than 2 million people have already fled the country to escape the bloodshed- the largest migrant exodus since World War II. Ukrainian military denied any advancement in the past 24 hours on Thursday, except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. A new ceasefire was announced on Wednesday allowing residents in capital Kyiv to leave the city for western Ukrainian cities which are not under attack as of now. Fighting has continued in Northwest Kyiv and cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol.

Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol in an attack which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleankyy termed as “genocide”. According to Associated Press, Russian soldiers in civilian clothes are advancing to Mykolaiv while in the southern city of Chernihiv, they are stationing their equipment in farms and buildings. Meanwhile, western powers have bolstered their sanctions with US President Joe Biden announcing a total ban on Russian oil imports.

Image: AP

