Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, consulted with members of the European Union (EU) in addition to holding talks with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said that the consultations with the EU continues and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to pressurize Kremlin to end the war. He also asserted that there was an immediate need for global support to Ukraine.

Consultations with 🇪🇺 partners continue. Talked with @eucopresident. Discussed sanctions against the Russian aggressor, the need for coordinated pressure on Russia to ensure the security of civilians, support for 🇺🇦 in our struggle & 🇺🇦’s membership in the #EU. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Zelenskyy also talked about the country’s accession to European Union (EU). While the block has blatantly expressed support to the former Soviet state, there has been no development in Zelelsnkyy's plea for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. Meanwhile, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also reiterated the same while speaking to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Additionally, he also called Antony Blinken, US secretary of state to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Spoke with @JY_LeDrian ahead of EU leaders meeting in Versailles. Underscored the historic importance of granting EU membership to Ukraine which now fights for itself and entire Europe. Discussed sanctions on Russia which must increase until Moscow ends aggression and war crimes. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Call with @SecBlinken on further steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Grateful to the U.S. for the new package of tough sanctions on Russia. Pressure must be elevating until Russia stops its brutal aggression and barbaric war crimes against Ukrainians. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbour entered the third week, more than 2 million people have already fled the country to escape the bloodshed- the largest migrant exodus since World War II. Ukrainian military denied any advancement in the past 24 hours on Thursday, except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. A new ceasefire was announced on Wednesday allowing residents in capital Kyiv to leave the city for western Ukrainian cities which are not under attack as of now. Fighting has continued in Northwest Kyiv and cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol.

Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol in an attack which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleankyy termed as “genocide”. According to Associated Press, Russian soldiers in civilian clothes are advancing to Mykolaiv while in the southern city of Chernihiv, they are stationing their equipment in farms and buildings. Meanwhile, western powers have bolstered their sanctions with US President Joe Biden announcing a total ban on Russian oil imports.

Image: AP