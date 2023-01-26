Ukraine President Zelenskyy Hails West For Advanced Tanks; Says 'key Is Now Speed, Volume'

Ukraine has hailed the commitments made by the United States and Germany to send advanced battle tanks to counter Russian aggression in Kyiv, reported The Guardian. One of the Ukrainian senior officials called the decision by US and Germany “only the beginning”.

This came after Kyiv had renewed its calls for fighter jets to defend its territory from Russia. The head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Andriy Yermak made the statement after the Ukrainian president welcomed the decision by the west, urging them to provide large quantities of tanks quickly. Zelenskyy's appreciation of the West was also visible on social media platforms.

“The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” said President Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on January 25.

Thank you @POTUS for another powerful decision to provide Abrams to 🇺🇦. Grateful to 🇺🇸 people for leadership support! It's an important step on the path to victory. Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal – liberation of 🇺🇦. We're moving forward — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2023

German main battle tanks, further broadening of defense support & training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard about these important & timely decisions in a call with @OlafScholz. Sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in 🇩🇪. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2023

Zelenskyy thanks the West for tanks

Zelenskyy thanked and welcomed the West's green signal to the supply of advanced tanks and also added that they "needed to be delivered quickly", reported BBC. Further, the Ukrainian President urged the West to send long-range missiles and fighter jets. The President's statement comes after the announcement by both countries which would send Abrams and Leopard tanks (respectively) to Ukraine.

As per the BBC report, while seeking military supplies of long-range missiles and artillery, Zelenskyy told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that "progress must be made in other aspects of our defence cooperation".

Discussed with #NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg further consolidation of partners to support 🇺🇦, in particular broadening of the tank coalition and unblocking qualitatively new types of weapons. We also talked about necessary steps towards further integration with NATO. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2023

The Ukrainian president not only urged the western countries for the prompt delivery of Western tanks but also hoped for strategic defense against Moscow.

"We must form such a tank force, such a freedom force that after it strikes, tyranny will never again rise up," said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the announcement by the US and Germany and called it a "blatant provocation".

The Russians have also claimed that any supplied tanks would be destroyed. reported BBC. The tanks would "burn like all the rest," said Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman. Further, he added, "They are just very expensive."