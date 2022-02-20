Ukraine President Zelenskyy Proposes Meeting With Putin Amid Tensions With Russia

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to soar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 19 February, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting. He proposed to hold talks with Putin in order to seek a resolution to the crisis, according to AP. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy insisted that Russia could choose the place for meeting between him and the Russian president.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference as per AP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine will continue to pursue diplomacy for "peaceful settlement," according to The Associated Press. Zelenskyy made the remarks hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization on Saturday. Furthermore, the Western leaders warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared 'imminent.' He made the remarks at the Munich Security Conference where he also met US Vice President Kamala Harris. In recent days, violence in eastern Ukraine has increased and the two regions that are held by the rebels accused each other of escalation.

“Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement,” Zelenskyy said as per AP.

Germany and Austria advise their citizens to leave Ukraine

The German Foreign Ministry has advised German nationals to leave Ukraine and warned the people against travelling to the country. German flight Lufthansa has cancelled flights to Kyiv and Odessa, a Black Seaport. The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine and warned the people against travelling to the country except for the western regions like Lviv, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has issued the advisory due to the "unpredictable security situation." Furthermore, the ministry urged people to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial flights or land routes except for those in western regions. NATO’s liaison office in Kyiv announced that it was moving its officials to Brussels and Lviv.

Achtung❗️Reisewarnung f. die #Ukraine. Alle Österreicher:innen werden dringend aufgerufen, das Land mit Ausnahme der westlichen Gebiete unverzüglich zu verlassen. In konsularischen Notsituationen unterstützt die Österreichische Botschaft Kiew vor Ort!



➡️ https://t.co/o7fYqBE9NL pic.twitter.com/M4mlTqqBAO — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) February 19, 2022

Russia-Ukraine tensions

In recent weeks, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated over Moscow's troops build-up near the Ukrainian border. The US and many European countries have alleged Russia of planning the Ukraine invasion, however, Russia has denied the claims. The West has even warned Russia of imposing sanctions if it goes ahead with military action against Ukraine. The US and NATO have held talks with Russia in order to reduce tensions. However, the security demands of Russia have not been accepted by the US and NATO.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP