As the Russian war against Ukraine continues to escalate widespread devastation and crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated calls to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, dubbing it "key to ending the war".

In an impassioned address to the nation on Monday, the embattled President flagged that the direct conversation will help to "fully understand" what Moscow wants in order to ensure the cessation of the violence. He also confirmed that Ukraine, under no circumstances, will surrender to Russian forces.

"Without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by The Guardian.

It is pertinent to mention that representatives of Russian and Ukrainian sides have engaged in peace talks for at least six rounds now, in-person and over virtual format. The talks are aimed at reaching a concrete resolution for Russia to withdraw completely from the Ukrainian territory.

After a brief "technical pause", the delegates resumed the negotiations on Monday. Reportedly, the discussions lasted for 90 minutes without any significant progress. "So far ... There are not any agreements which they (Ukraine) could commit to," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said on March 21.

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums: Zelenskyy

Referring to the deadline given by Russian forces to Ukraine's Mariupol to surrender, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums".

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukrainians will not "hand over" the capital city of Kyiv, the heavily bombarded and besieged city of Mariupol, or the eastern city of Kharkiv. "Ukraine cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first," he said. Zelenskyy's remarks came after Russia gave the Ukrainian forces a deadline until 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (7.30 a.m. IST) on Monday, March 21 to "lay down their arms" in the city.

Ukraine's presidential advisor accuses Russia of 'raping women'

The top economic adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleg Ustenko, on Sunday, accused Russian troops of raping women. In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he said that Russia has destroyed several cities, many civilians, and killed many children. "This is a war between criminals and normal civilised people," he said while contending that Ukrainians will win the war.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's World War 3 remark, Ustenko said that the world is divided into two camps - one camp which is rightly fighting for its land and people. The other camp is those who are in dark and trying to kill and doing war crimes, he said. However, he asserted that Ukraine is not a part of any bloc.

(Image: AP)