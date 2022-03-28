Ukraine President Zelenskyy Speaks To Boris Johnson Over Boosting Sanctions Against Russia

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 33, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that he is in constant touch with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, further stating that they discussed the critical humanitarian situation in his country, peace talks, and sanctions against Moscow.

The Ukrainian President tweeted, "I’m in constant contact with Boris Johnson. Talked about critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, shared information about the peace talks. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain."

Підтримую постійний зв'язок з @BorisJohnson. Розповів про критичну гуманітарну ситуацію в заблокованих містах, поділився інформацією про перебіг мирних перемовин. Обговорили посилення санкцій проти РФ та оборонну співпрацю України й Великої Британії. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

This comes a day after Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is looking for peace “without delay” as negotiations with Russia are set to continue for the sixth round. In the latest national address, the Ukrainian President pledged to work the coming week for new sanctions against Russia while also informing about talks with Moscow set to take place in Turkey. He further said that “this is not bad. Let's look at the result."

“A new round of negotiations is ahead, because we are looking for peace. Really. Without delay. As I was informed, there is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting already in Turkey,” said Zelenskyy.

“Our priorities in the negotiations are known. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious - peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible,” he added..

Next round of Ukraine-Russia negotiations to be held in Turkey

Meanwhile, Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are unlikely to start on Monday. It may take place on Tuesday instead, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed. He added that there are no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and the two had agreed for Istanbul to host the talks. It is important to note that Russia and Ukraine have not managed to make a breakthrough in their initial top-level talks on March 10 in Antalya.

Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday that the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine could meet for talks only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated. Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that “the meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues.”

Image: AP