In the midst of the continuing Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be addressing members of the US Congress on Wednesday, March 16. The development was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a press release on Monday. The virtual address will take place in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium at 9 a.m (local time). As per the release, only lawmakers will be permitted to attend in person, however, there will be a live stream available for the general public to watch.

In a statement, the two Democratic leaders said that the United States and the rest of the world are in awe of the Ukraine nationals, as they have shown amazing courage, tenacity, and determination in the face of Russia's unjustified, cruel, and unlawful attack. "As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m," the US leader stated. The release further stated that the US Congress has remained steadfast in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's brutal and malicious actions.

US vows to cripple Russian economy & provide aid to Ukraine

The US Congress has vowed to pass legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as provide humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," Pelosi and Schumer added. Notably, the United States and its allies have also imposed multiple sanctions on Russia in response to its unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

US House grants $13.6 billion aid for Ukraine & European allies

It is pertinent to mention here that the US House of Representatives has also approved a huge spending bill that would deliver $13.6 billion aid to war-ravaged Ukraine and its European allies. The decision was taken on Wednesday, March 9, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly reject their proposal to incorporate new funds to combat COVID-19. Besides, The US has spent $6.5 billion on deploying troops and weaponry to Eastern Europe and equipping allied forces in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Image: AP