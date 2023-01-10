Ukraine President Zelenskyy To Deliver ‘Special Message Of Peace’ At Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes 2023 ceremony, which is set to air Tuesday at 8 PM on NBC, will feature an appearance by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy will deliver a “special message of peace,” the Hollywood Foreign Press has announced. Actor Sean Penn will introduce Zelenskyy during the live telecast.

However, it is not clear whether Zelenskyy will address the ceremony in person in Beverly Hills or online.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed several significant events so far, including the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Africa Union in Ethiopia, the Cannes film festival in France and the UNGA in New York among others. The Ukrainian President appeared in person before the US Congress on December 22, 2022.

Zelenskyy’s agenda amid the Russia-Ukraine war

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia enters the eleventh month, leaders from across the world have paid close attention to previous speeches made by President Zelenskyy regarding the war.

During his visit to Washington, President Zelenskyy thanked US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion and said there would be “no compromises” in trying to peruse an end to the war.

The visit prompted the inflow of billions in new assistance to Ukraine extended by US President Joe Biden in addition to a pledge by the American President to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace."

Additionally, Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn during his third visit to a war-torn Ukraine gave President Zelenskyy one of the Oscars in a show of support.