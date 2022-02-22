Ukraine Prez Dials Biden Hours After Putin Recognises LPR & DPR As Independent Territories

Minutes after the Russian President signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the events of the last hours with US President Joe Biden. According to his Twitter post, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council has already started. Also, Zelenskyy added he will hold a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Discussed the events of the last hours with @POTUS. We begin the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. A conversation with @BorisJohnson is also planned."

Notably, before announcing his plans of holding a discussion with POTUS Biden, the White House informed that Biden had convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that the latest development came after President Putin made a televised address to Russians on Monday. Earlier in the day, Putin also held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz and stated that he will be signing a decree recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the recent decision of Putin, US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington has anticipated a move like this from Russia and added the country is ready to respond immediately. "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," read the statement released by Psaki.

Putin has been criticised globally for his 'controversial decision'

It is worth mentioning that the decision of Mr Putin has been criticised globally and many called it a violation of international law.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk region is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity. Latvian prime minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins has also reacted sharply to Putin's controversial decision. According to a report by The Guardian, he said, "The decision taken by the President of the Russian Federation to recognise the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Ukrainian territories outside the government’s control, is a continuation of the attack on Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity that began in 2014 by unlawfully changing borders in Europe."

Know more about the disputed region

It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

Image: Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa