Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people of the breakaway regions in Donbas on Saturday in another attempt to galvanize support for his resistance against the Russian invasion. In a video message, posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian leader asserted that today was the time to fight for one’s rights. Calling the occupation as “temporary and artificial”, he said, “Ukrainians do not give up”

In his speech, Zelenskyy lauded the valour of the people of the Donbas region and asked them to go on the offensive. “Donbas. Remember what they said about you. Nobody puts Donbas on its knees. And nobody will be able to do that. Everybody in Donetsk and Luhansk knows these words,” he said. It is imperative to note eastern Donbas- which houses Russian separatists-is one of the main reasons behind the Russian invasion.

"To everyone who can hear us, whose memory hasn't been erased by propaganda, whose eyes weren't shut by fear, whose soul wasn't disfigured by cynicism — Fightt. Fight for your rights! For your freedom, for Ukraine! Together with Kherson, together with Berdyansk, together with Kyiv and all the rest of Ukrainian cities that value life and are not afraid of anything,” Zelenskyy added.

'There is a chance to live'

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city. In the aftermath, a temporary ceasefire was announced but it failed. Following this, on Saturday, they captured a military base near Kherson. As the war continues, Zelenskky called on Ukrainians to drive the invaders out.

“Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step towards victory for our entire state. This is a chance to live. Ukrainians! In all our cities where the enemy entered. Feel it. Go on the offensive! As in Kherson. As in Berdyansk. As in Melitopol. As in Konotop. You need to drive the evil out of our cities,” the embattled President said.

Image: AP