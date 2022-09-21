Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Says Planned Referendums Will Have No Effect On Kyiv's Stance

As reports came that four Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions are planning to hold "referendums" on joining Russia, the war-torn President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite the announcement of planned referendums, Kyiv's position and objectives will not change. While addressing the citizens, Zelenskyy said in his night video speech, “Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere.”

The Ukrainian President further added, “Our positions are clear and well known. Only this should interest us. Not what sounds somewhere, but what is our task.” He further urged support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, Special Operations Forces, and other border guards to fight against Russian aggression and restore territories.

Four Ukrainian regions to hold 'vote' to join Russia

Meanwhile, among the four regions, Moscow-backed Kherson has declared that a referendum on joining the Russian Federation will take place. Vladimir Saldo, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson area, reportedly announced the referendum on the province's annexation to Russia through Telegram. Saldo asserted that the decision was taken in response to pleas from the citizens and public organisations.

Further indicating that the Kremlin has decided to formally annex the occupied territory, Donetsk and Luhansk have stated that they are preparing to hold "polls" as of this week. Besides Kherson, Zaporizhzhia has also decided to announce soon.

The Russian assault has reportedly stalled in recent months, and Ukraine has recaptured a sizable portion of its former north-eastern territory, BBC reported. Moscow may believe that a formal annexation would help reverse Russian territorial losses after a powerful Ukrainian counteroffensive helped it recover considerable tracts of land in the Kharkiv region.

'United States will never, never recognize it': Blinken

In the meantime, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the US would never agree to accept the outcomes of referendums held in Ukraine's freed territory. "If these referenda proceed, and if Russia purports to annex Ukrainian territory, the United States will never, never recognize it," Citing Blinken, Tass reported.

According to Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign policy, all those involved in "these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine” will be held accountable, and further punitive measures against Russia will be taken into consideration.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have not formally accepted the decision. However, well-known Russian politicians, like former President Dmitry Medvedev, have backed the referendum plans.

(Image: AP)