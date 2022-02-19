Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy To Attend MSC In Germany Despite US Warning Of Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 19 and issue a rallying cry to the West to keep his country safe from a Russian invasion. On the other hand, the US has warned Zelenskyy that Russia would use his absence to destabilise Ukraine before he returns to Kyiv. However, the Ukrainian President's office stated that the trip would take place, but that he would return within a day.

His visit comes as separatist forces in Ukraine's pro-Russian east have called for a general mobilisation. Zelenskyy wants to send a personal message to world leaders about the gravity of the threat and the necessity for additional assistance to improve Ukraine's defences. He will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris in a bilateral discussion on Saturday and will seek input into the G7 foreign ministers' conference, which is also scheduled for Saturday, February 19.

Biden cautions Zelenskyy about his trip to Munich

US president Joe Biden, on Friday, February 18, said that he was convinced an invasion, including an attack on Kyiv, was imminent. If Zelenskyy makes it to Munich, Biden warned that he will be urged not to respond to Russian provocations in the east by delaying a military response that will be used as a pretext to launch an invasion. The White House stated that it was up to Zelenskyy to determine whether or not to fly from Kyiv to Munich at such a critical time for his country.

The US is afraid that if Zelenskyy is out of the country when an attack is launched, he will be unable to coordinate Ukraine's military response. The US has also leaked evidence indicating that Russia is planning targeted assassinations and arrests to decapitate Ukraine's leadership.

Ukraine, however, has consistently attempted to project a sense of normalcy, partly to limit economic damage, but the call for calm is becoming increasingly difficult to project, given the escalation of violence in the country's east and clear warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin that a genocide is taking place in the Donbass region. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's special monitoring mission in Ukraine warned of an undeniable dramatic escalation of violence in the past 48 hours amid a deluge of misinformation.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)