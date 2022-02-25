Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy Vows To Remain In Kyiv Amid Attack: 'I Am Russia's No.1 Target'

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, vowed to stay in Kyiv - which is currently under attack by the Russian troops. Issuing a video to Ukrainian citizens, a determined Zelenskyy revealed that he was marked as the number one target of Russia. He added that he along with his family will remain in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has also sought an anti-war coalition with neighbour Poland, in a bid to force Russia to negotiation as Putin's troops inch closer to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy: 'Will remain in Kyiv'

We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance. Discussed this with @AndrzejDuda. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put 🇷🇺 at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," said Zelenskyy in a video message. The UN Security Council will vote on global sanctioning Russia, Vladimir Putin personally and NATO too has called for an emergency meeting this afternoon.

Sanctions on Russia

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced 'maximum impact' sanctions on Russia targetting the country's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, exports among other areas. US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle. While US has refused to step foot into Ukraine, it has sent over 12,000 people to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia. 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed since Thursday, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Putin has also faced anti-war protests by Russian citizens who took to streets in 54 Russian cities condemning Moscow's most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Anti-Russia protests was also witnessed in Washington, Hungary, Germany as Putin attacked Ukraine. With over 20,000 students stuck in Ukraine, PM Modi has spoken to Putin, seeking their safe return to India.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelarated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant. He warned foreign powers of 'consequences as never seen before' if they intervene in the Ukraine conflict. With Zelenskyy ordering martial law and full Army mobilisation, over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled while many nationals including Indians are stuck in Ukraine after Ukrainian airspaces were shut down. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and recently recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent.