Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday, March 14, opened up about the ongoing situation in the former Soviet nation. He stated that they don't want assurances but want "strict security guarantees for the country."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor also stated that Ukraine is willing to be a neutral state and is looking forward to a ceasefire agreement. Zhovkva added that for the time being, territories do not matter and final agreements will be reached only by the heads of the governments.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Deputy Editor Shawan Sen about the change in the current situation, Ihor Zhovkva said, "Comparing to the situation when the negotiations began, there was an absence of a practically constructive solution from Russia as they only talked about ultimatum and red lines. So, today they are talking to the Ukrainian delegation in a very constructive manner. The positions of the two delegations are now at least exchanged and discussed. As a result of these negotiations, there will be an agreement. We do not want assurances, we want strict security guarantees for my country."

Further speaking on the reservation over previous talks held in Belarus, Zhovkva added, "The territory doesn't matter for the time being; talks going on virtually; final agreements will be reached only by the heads of the governments. Ukraine will not surrender, won't capitulate. If neutral status brings peace to my country we are willing to negotiate."

Russia-Ukraine War: 'Will rebuild every street in every city', says Zelenskyy

As the situation continues to escalate, Zelenskyy said, "Russia continues to destroy our infrastructure, continues to beat our cities. But we will rebuild every street in every city. Every house, apartment of every Ukrainian. Now that the occupier is still on our land, we must beat him as best we can."

The latest negotiations are being held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Notably, Zelenskyy has proposed a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the negotiation talks.

With the 4th round of talks underway between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry held a press briefing, accusing Russia of spreading disinformation. "Currently Russia is creating disinformation. Here are cases where people were killed for not giving Russian phones. Russia has tried to stop information resources, they want to hinder Ukraine's information," the Defence Ministry alleged.

Mykhailo Podoliyak, adviser to the president of Ukraine stated that the reason for discord between the two nations was 'two different political systems'. Taking to Twitter, Podoliyak remarked that while Ukraine is a society that promotes 'free dialogue', Russia was an 'ultimatum and suppression' based society. In the visuals shared by Podoliyak, senior officials can be seen in consultation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.