Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy's Advisor Says 'peace Deal With Russia Possible By May' Amid War

"Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes Moscow and Kyiv could sign a peace deal "by early May, or maybe even earlier," adding that Monday’s fourth round of talks were more "constructive", Russia's state-media RT reported. In the best-case scenario, he claimed, a deal involving the withdrawal of Russian troops could even be reached within a fortnight, it added.

4th round of talks commence after 'technical pause'

The fourth-round talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link on Tuesday - according to reports citing the Ukrainian delegation. A 'technical pause' was assumed in the Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday. The brief pause had been taken for 'additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions', according to Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podoliyak.

Addressing the halt, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said, "Our delegation worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party. (The latest talks on Monday went) pretty good, as I was told. But let’s see. They will continue tomorrow."

The 4th round of negotiations is being held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Notably, Zelenskyy has also proposed a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the negotiation process.

As the war enters the 20th day, reports stated that at least two massive explosions were heard in Kyiv. On their way to take over the capital, Russian troops have now intensified their offensive in Western Ukraine, which was earlier considered a safe hub for refugees and officials.

While the West ramps up concerns over Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashing biological weapons, Moscow has targetted the US for being aware of biological labs in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Israel has announced that it will mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to bring an end to the aggression.