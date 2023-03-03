Ukraine Probing Data From 'black Boxes' Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Interior Minister

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv's investigative committee has retrieved the data from black boxes of the helicopter that crashed on 18 January, killing the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, and the first deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych. The helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast killing 16 people, including two children. On Friday, Ukraine's premier Shmyhal said that the "results of the helicopter's technical condition are very clear. All the materials from the 'black box' have been preserved and are of high quality," according to Ukrainska Pravda.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023

Three scenarios on table: flight rules, technical malfunction, and intentional actions

The black boxes from the helicopter have been sent to France for investigation, according to Shmyhal. Information about the progress of the probe and about the crash cannot be made public at this time, Ukraine's Prime Minister furthermore added. Shortly after the helicopter fell on a social infrastructure facility, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began the proceedings into the incident, suspecting at least four scenarios: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction, and intentional actions. The military helicopter had caught ablaze and fell near a kindergarten and a residential building, wounding dozens. The head of the Kyiv Military Administration had noted in an update that there were children and staff in the kindergarten at the time of the accident.

"There were nine people on board: six members of the operational team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as three members of the crew of the State Emergency Service," a statement from Ukraine's state emergency service read at the time.

Visuals shared on Telegram showed the residential building catching a massive fire as frantic people screamed for help on the ground. In a Telegram statement, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that the helicopter with Ukraine's high profile officials close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell in Brovary "next to a nursery and residential building. Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he added. On January 18, the case was officially handed by Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers to the Minister of Internal Affairs to Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police. During the course of the probe, as many as 6,000 witnesses have been questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine.