Ukraine Pushes Back On Biden's Claim That Zelenskyy Brushed Off Russian Invasion Warnings

Ukrainian officials have pushed back against US President Joe Biden’s claim that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "did not want to hear it" when American intelligence shared information on a possible Russian Invasion. On Saturday, Ukraine’s Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolia told BBC that it was “absurd” to accuse a country of resisting the aggressor for more than 100 days, “which prevails if key countries have failed to stop Russia as a precaution.” Later, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov told local media reporters that the phrase “did not want to hear it” needed clarification from the White House.

Since taking office, Biden and his uncensored speech have triggered several controversies. On Friday, POTUS said that his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy brushed off warnings of Russia's invasion plans. Galvanising support for the war-torn country, the American leader, while speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, affirmed that nothing like the ongoing conflict has happened since the second world war. “I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”

'Putin cannot remain in power'

Earlier in April, Biden visited Poland wherein he said, “for God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power.” His blunt comment sparked sharp criticism from the Kremlin with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Biden was no one to decide on the matter and the contention is Moscow's internal matter.

Soon after American State Secretary Antony Blinken was seen playing down his President’s words. “I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem. Later, POTUS himself clarified that he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia in his off-the-cuff remarks a day earlier.

It has been 109 days since Russia launched its ‘Special Military Operation’ on Ukraine and since then has turned it into a war of attrition. Zelenskyy has, although emerged as a voracious and valiant leader, his preparedness for the war has reportedly been questioned.

(Image: AP)