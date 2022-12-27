Ukraine Pushes For Removal Of Russia As Permanent UNSC Member; 'illegal Presence In UN'

Ukraine on Monday called on the United Nations to remove Russia as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Dec 26. Ukraine alleged that Moscow has occupied "the seat of the U.S.S.R. in the UN Security Council" illegally since after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

"From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is a usurper of the Soviet Union's seat on the UN Security Council," the ministry said in the statement. "Three decades of its illegal presence in the UN have been marked by wars and seizures of other countries' territories," it added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Moscow's veto-wielding permanent seat like the United States, Britain, France, and China was under discussion among Ukraine's diplomatic circles. UN's five permanent members of the 15-seat UN Security Council have veto power over UN resolutions.

Kuleba also iterated on Monday that Ukraine's government is hoping to conduct a peace summit by the end of February with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the mediator. “The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit because this is not about making a favour to a certain country," Kuleba told Associated Press in an interview. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.” Ukrainian minister labelled Guterres’ participation as significant because he had proved to be an efficient mediator and “a man of principle and integrity.” Kuleba also noted that Russia will only be invited to the summit if it faced the war crimes tribunal first for its alleged crimes on the Ukrainian territory during the 10-month-long invasion.

19 attacks on Ukraine in a day: Ukraine MoD

As the street-to-street combat between the warring troops in Bakhmut rages on, Ukraine's military informed in a post that Russian forces carried out 19 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from multiple launch rocket systems [MLRS] in a day intensifying offensive operations in Bakhmut and Lyman directions, in Kupiansk, Avdiyivske, and Zaporizhia to gain a tactical advantage. Russian military holds the defensive positions in Novopavlivsk and Kherson directions, the Ukrainian defense ministry informed. In the districts of Starytsia, Vovchansk of Kharkiv regions Russians deployed artillery shelling to hold its positions. Russians shelled more than 20 settlements in Kupiansk and Lyman, Ukraine's military noted.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of artillery at targets across Ukraine shortly after Ukraine's forces attacked its nuclear triad Engels-2 strategic bomber base in Saratov, on the Volga River deep inside the Russian territory. At least three Russian servicemembers were killed, whom Moscow identified as the engineers. This would be the second instance that Ukraine's military targetted Russia's Air Base this month, which displayed an apparent weakness in its Air defense and radar Systems. Russia's Engels air base has Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bomber planes stationed inside. In the visuals shared on Telegram by the pro-Russian media outlets, a fire was seen broken out, loud explosions were heard, and sirens and flashes went off as the drone hit more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) inside Russia.