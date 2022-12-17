Ukraine Ramps Up Preparations Against Possible Russian Invasion From Northern Border

Ukraine is ramping up its preparations to battle Russian forces amid a possibility that the latter is attempting to invade from the north yet again, according to a top Ukrainian commander. In a conversation with Sky News, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could potentially deploy millions of soldiers to fight in the war as Ukraine continues to withstand attacks.

When questioned whether Russia will try again to invade Ukraine from the northern frontier on February 24, the day the war broke out in 2022, the commander stated: "Yes, we foresee such options, such scenarios. We are preparing for it. We live with the thought that they will attack again. This is our task."

He also revealed that there is a possibility that Russian troops could invade through the northern border that Ukraine shares with Belarus, which is a direct way to target the capital of Kyiv. "We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," the military officer said, adding that "We are preparing for it. We are investigating. We look at where they accumulate strength and means. We are preparing."

Is Ukraine ready for Russia fully mobilising troops?

Talking about how Ukraine will combat Russia if the country declares complete mobilisation of troops, the 48-year-old commander said that in order to do so, Ukraine will require assistance from its Western allies, including cluster munitions that have been banned in several parts of the globe.

"I think Putin is thinking about it. And we cannot rule out such an option. We have to be ready for it,” he warned, adding that Ukraine will be able to fight even if Putin deploys millions of Russians in the war. “I believe that our position and the position of our partners today should be clear. If Putin carries out a full mobilisation, our partners are ready to provide us with all the force and means to stop not an army of 300,000, but an army of a million,” he asserted.

Elucidating how Ukraine is far more prepared than it was when Russia first invaded it earlier this year, the commander said: "We mined individual areas, and prepared reliable defences in certain areas. It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022).”