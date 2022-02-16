Ukraine Reacts To Russia's Military Drawdown Claim, Says 'Will Believe It When We See It'

As Russia continues to reiterate its claim of drawing down its military from the border, Ukraine has vowed to “believe it when we see it”. Ukrainian officials have said that they would not take Moscow at its word. Even US and NATO have said that they can not yet ‘verify’ Kremlin’s claims of withdrawal of Russian troops.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Many statements are constantly being made from [Russia], so we have a rule: we’ll believe it when we see it…If we see the withdrawal then we will believe in de-escalation.”

On Russian statements regarding withdrawal of some forces from the Ukrainian border. We in Ukraine have a rule: we don’t believe what we hear, we believe what we see. If a real withdrawal follows these statements, we will believe in the beginning of a real de-escalation. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 15, 2022

The drawdown was informed by Russia after repeatedly denying that it was planning a large-scale attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin had said that it was only exercising troops on its own territory while pushing for its own security proposals, including a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. According to Moscow, by denying Ukraine the membership of the alliance, the NATO troops will not expand further to eastern Europe.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the drawdown of troops from the Ukraine border and said, “It’s a partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of our exercises”. Further, on Ukraine’s NATO membership, Putin said, “We hear that Ukraine is not ready to join Nato; we know that”.

The Russian President, according to the Guardian, further said, “At the same time, they say they're not going to join tomorrow. But by the time they get ready for it, it may be too late for us. So we have to decide this question now, right now, in the very near future, we have to have a negotiation process for this.”

‘Genocide is happening in Donbas’: Putin

Meanwhile, Putin on Tuesday baselessly claimed that “genocide” is occurring in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting a war with the Ukrainian troops since 2014. He said, “In our view what is now happening in Donbas is genocide”. Russian President’s remarks on Tuesday came after in December, he said that the conflict in Donbas “looks like genocide”.

Putin’s remarks came in the backdrop of intensified crisis between Moscow and Kyiv. The United States and its allies have been pushing the ‘threat’ of a Russian invasion into Ukraine considering the amassing of troops by Moscow outside the border of its neighbouring country. Most recently, the Russian defence ministry had said that it had pulled back some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. But, US President Joe Biden later said that Russian troops are still in a “threatening position”.

(Image: AP)

