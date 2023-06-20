Ukraine Recaptures 8 Southern Settlements From Russian Forces, Claims Deputy Defence Min

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday that the war-stricken country has managed to 'recapture' eight southern settlements in the past two weeks. On Monday, the Ukrainian official gave an update on the situation on her Telegram Channel. In the post, she mentioned that Ukraine has made significant success in the southern region. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the commencement of a counter-offensive against Russia. In the post, Maliar said that offensive operations in Berdyansk and Melitopol directions in the Zaporizhzhya region have liberated the eight southern settlements.

“In two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated by units of the "Tavria" OSUV: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne, Lobkovo, Neskuchne, Pyatikhatky,” She wrote on Telegram. In the post, Maliar said that the Ukrainian forces had advanced seven kilometers into the Russian-occupied territory in the Tavria sector in Southern Ukraine. She also stated that last week, the troops were both on the offensive and the defence. In general, the units in the Tauri direction advanced to the depth of the enemy up to seven km. The freed area in the south is 113 km2. The active work of the Defence Forces of the Tauri region continues,” she added.

‘Enemy suffered a significant loss, says Maliar

The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister stated that the Russian forces fired more than 5,800 rounds and used 277,022 rounds of ammunition to counter its Ukrainian counterpart in the eastern and southern parts of the war-stricken country. However, she made it clear that this Wednesday, the enemy suffered significant losses in an effort to counter Ukraine.

“During the past week, the enemy suffered significant losses. In particular, last week the losses of the enemy in all directions amounted to more than 4,600 killed and wounded, in addition, our defenders captured more than 80 fighters of the aggressor,” she wrote on Telegram.

She also stated that the Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than 400 units of Russian equipment and weapons. This includes helicopters, tanks, howitzers, anti-tank missile systems, and much more.