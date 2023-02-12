Ukraine Receives 20,000 Applications For Assault Brigade 'Offensive Guard' As War Rages On

Ukraine on Saturday said that it has received over 20,000 applications from the fighters to join the ranks of the Offensive Guard assault brigade "Offensive Guard." The brigade to be incorporated under the country's National Guard will be dubbed the 'stormtroopers.' The enlistment was launched under a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine named 'Hvardiia nastupu' that aims to form new assault brigades to fight and take back control from Russians in the occupied territories, Kyiv-based newspaper Ukrinform reported.

NSU spokesman, Ruslan Muzychuk, said during televised remarks among the fighters the interest to join the Guard has "grown by the thousands."

To process applications received in the next stage

"In general, there are already more than 20,000 applications. We have three main sources of applications," Muzychuk was quoted as saying. "We receive the largest number through www.storm.mvs.gov.ua, where the online survey works. More than 14,000 questionnaires were received through this channel, more than 7,500 of them are applications for joining the National Guard units," he added. Furthermore, Muzychuk informed that the "TsNAPy" also works, "hotlines," of course, work is carried out through the picking centers." The NSU spokesman stressed that the National Guard will process the applications received in the next stage. Those selected will have to collect the necessary documents, and will later undergo psychological testing, and a medical examination for recruitment.

"All these selection stages are necessary because we are forming assault brigades. Candidates with high motivation must get there, they must also meet other requirements to form such units," the spokesman of the National Guard was quoted as saying. Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, on Feb. 2 had announced that it had begun forming eight assault brigades known as Offensive Guards for combat against the Russians. These fighters will be incorporated into the Ukraine Defence Forces and will "liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Klymenko stated. All stormtroopers were guaranteed social security amount, housing, and medical funds, as well as higher education.