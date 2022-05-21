Ukraine Receives 600 Million Euros Of Financial Assistance From EU Amidst Russian Invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate and entered day 87th, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine has announced that the war-torn nation has obtained the second tranche of the European Union's emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package, worth 600 million euros (or $634 million). In a statement, the ministry noted, "The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war."Further, as per a press release, The European Commission has granted €600 million in MFA to Ukraine on behalf of the EU.

Following Russia's aggressive and unlawful invasion, Ukraine has been in desperate need of financial assistance to meet its emergency humanitarian and defence demands, the press release from the European Commission read. On March 11 and 18, the first €600 million installments from this emergency MFA program was disbursed in two tranches.

EU's financial aid for Ukraine

Ukraine is receiving these monies in the form of long-term loans with extremely favourable conditions. This would help to close a portion of the nation's large funding shortfall, which is estimated by international financial institutions to be over $15 billion in the second quarter of 2022. At this critical moment, the Macro-Financial Assistance would boost Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and support the continued functioning of governmental operations. The payment is a concrete example of the EU's continuous support for Ukraine, the release added.

The payment was made after an evaluation of the authorities' progress in implementing the structural policy measures outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding. The Commission has found that the authorities have taken steps to implement the agreed-upon conditionality in general. As per the release, “However, the current war circumstances constitute an event of force majeure that impedes the effective completion of the structural policy measures. As an exceptional response to the acute financing needs of Ukraine, and since the conditionality cannot be achieved at this stage for reasons of force majeure, the Commission decided to proceed with the disbursement of the second tranche as a matter of urgency.”

In addition to this, Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the assistance. In February, the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with 1.2 billion euros (1.26 billion USD) in emergency aid. In March, Ukraine received 600 million euros as part of the aid package.

