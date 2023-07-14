Ukraine Receives Cluster Munitions From US Despite Stern Warning From Russia Amid War

According to the latest update on the Russia-Ukraine war, cluster bombs have reached Ukraine before the deadline promised by the Biden administration. This has been confirmed by the Ukrainian spokesperson of the Tavria military command in southern Ukraine, Valeryi Shershen.

Kiyv has confirmed that they received controversial cluster munitions less than a week after the United States announced it would transfer them to the country, said Shershen.

Cluster munitions are "in the hands of our defence forces," said Shershen, while talking on a Ukrainian news channel. However, in that interview, he did not share many details related to the cluster bombs. This comes after the US announced to include cluster munitions as part of an $800m (£610m) security package.

Are Cluster munitions safe enough?

Even though this decision was highly criticised by Russia, the US went ahead with the military package. Notably, these weapons have been banned by more than 100 countries. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. However, those that fail to explode pose a danger for a decade.

Will cluster bombs be used to clear occupied territory?

The US-supplied cluster munitions would be used strictly for clearing territory against concentrated Russian defensive positions, said the spokesperson of the Tavria operational-strategic group Valerii Shershen, reported Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Further, he added, the controversial weapons would not be used in cities, densely populated areas, or on Russian territory.

Shershen explained that the newly-provided weaponry would "decisively change the situation" on the battlefield. He further stated that US-provided cluster bombs would be helpful in demotivating the Russian occupying army. It will radically change the situation in the favour of Ukraine's defence forces, he added. Both Washington and Kyiv have confirmed that the Ukrainian military has already received cluster munitions, but has not yet deployed them in combat.

Meanwhile, Russia launched another drone strike on the Ukrainian president's hometown, as per Sky News reports citing Telegram. According to the regional Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Lysak, a 56-year-old man has been injured and hospitals have been damaged in this drone strike on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.