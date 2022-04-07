Ukraine Receives Fresh Funds, Anti-armour Missile Systems From US As War Enters Day 43

As a part of its efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defence against Russia, the United States has decided to send an additional $100 million as security assistance for meeting Ukraine's urgent need for javelin anti-armour systems. Announcing the same, the Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that President Joe Biden has authorized additional security assistance valued up to $100 which is intended to meet an urgent requirement for additional Javelin anti-armour missile systems.

.@PentagonPresSec: Last night, @POTUS Biden authorized an additional Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $100 million. This package is intended to meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems. pic.twitter.com/aSQC5gmQgf — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 6, 2022

After this approval by the Joe Biden administration on Tuesday, the latest transfer will bring the total of US military assistance to more than $2.4 billion since the President assumed office in January 2021 and then more than $1.7 billion since Russia launched actions against Ukraine in late February. Notably, this is also the sixth batch of US-delivered equipment aid to Ukraine since August.

The latest promise means that $1.7bn in military hardware has been pledged for Ukraine by the US alone since the Russian assault began on 24 February, according to the US State Department.

Speaking about the same, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in his statement also said that the additional $100 million announced for Ukraine will help in supporting its anti-armour systems that the US and its allies are delivering on a regular basis and will also expedite the shipments of arms and defence equipment.

The US tightens sanctions against Russia

The announcement came at a time when the United States in coordination with its European allies has also announced to impose fresh sanctions on Russia after reports of Russian atrocities have surfaced from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the newly imposed include sanctions include a ban on new investments in Russia followed by sanctions on financial institutions, Russian-owned enterprises, Russian government officials, and their family members which also includes Putin's two daughters.

This came in view of the mass killing of Ukrainians in the suburban cities of Kyiv where corpses were founds scattered on the streets of the towns earlier occupied by Russia.

Meanwhile, as the United States imposes new sanctions, President Joe Biden who term Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' in an address also stated that all the responsible nations will have to come together for holding such perpetrators accountable.

Image: AP