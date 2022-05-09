Ukraine Receives Over 30,000 Appeals From Relatives Of Missing Russian Soldiers

Russian forces are facing significant losses in Ukraine as many of them have lost their lives and some of them have gone missing due to Ukraine's stiff resistance. Ukraine has received approximately 32,000 appeals from the relatives of Russian servicemen who have gone missing in the conflict with Ukraine as the Internal Affairs Ministry of Ukraine suggests. Viktor Andrusiv, the assistant to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs stated that at the moment he would not call these inquiries a mass phenomenon, as per media reports.

Andrusiv claimed that the inquiries were filed in bulk in early March and it is now it is a regular thing. He further stated that they received around 12,000, possibly, even more, inquiries to the hotline, which was set up for Russian citizens. He also said that they received more than 20,000 inquiries to a Telegram chatbot, which makes the total appeals to around 32,000.

The advisor also stated that they are submitting contact information of the Russian servicemen who had gone into Ukraine as part of the invasion forces and lost contact. He further said that they asked the relatives of these missing Russian servicemen why they don't ask their own authorities the same questions, to which they reply by saying that they are being lied to. Andrusiv continued by stating that given the number of appeals, he believes that this concept is increasing quite strongly in Russia, according to Ukrinform.

25,650 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine

In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian military announced earlier today that a total of 25,650 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the war started on February 24. The most recent statement of the Ukrainian General Staff suggests that the Russian forces have lost 1,145 tanks, 2,764 armoured fighting vehicles, 513 artillery systems, 185 multiple launch rocket systems, 87 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 199 aircraft, 158 helicopters, 1,970 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 12 ships, 377 unmanned aerial vehicles, 41 special unit units and 94 cruise missiles between February 24 and May 9.

The Crimean bridge will be destroyed: Viktor Andrusiv

In another statement, the assistant to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Viktor Andrusiv stated that the Crimean bridge will undoubtedly be destroyed and that it is only a matter of time. The bridge was built by Russia. He claimed that the Ukrainian army already has the weapons it needs to execute the mission.

Image: AP