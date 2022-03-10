Ukraine Receives Second Shipment Of Starlink Terminals; Vice PM Thanks Elon Musk

Another shipment of Starlink terminals arrived in Ukraine early Thursday, informed Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedovor. In his latest tweet, Fedovor informed about the arrival of the antennas and thanked Elon Musk for keeping his word. "Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks!", Fedorov wrote on Twitter.

Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks! pic.twitter.com/hNZwsXkOCT — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX had activated the satellite-broadband service over Ukraine after Mykhailo had requested help from the former amid Ukraine's armed conflict with Russia. Thanking Elon Musk, the Ukrainian Vice PM took to Twitter and said that "While your rockets successfully land from space- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations" after Kyiv experienced disruptions in communications systems. Ukraine received the first batch of the terminals on March 1, pictures of which were shared by Mykhailov.

The latest development comes after Musk had warned that the Starlink services might be targeted by Ukraine's enemies as it is currently the only non-Russian communication system working in the country.

Russia attacks maternity hospital in Mariupol

Earlier in his tweets, Mykhailov shared visuals of Russian shelling at a maternity hospital and claimed that the Russian missiles continue to kill 'peaceful Ukrainians'. He also labelled the Russian side as 'murderers' and urged all public and commercial companies to stop cooperation with Moscow.

We will never forgive. Never.

Maternity hospital just after shelling of Russian murderers. Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/VCXnSkIEId — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

This is Mariupol maternity hospital after a direct hit of the Russian air bomb! This atrocity is supported by Russian TV propaganda! @Globecast, you can block the lie! I urge you! For peace! pic.twitter.com/Fg0MOttRVl — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

In a video shared by the Vice PM, he showed the Mariupol hospital in ruins after an alleged bombing from the Russian military. "We will never forgive. Never. Maternity hospital just after shelling of Russian murderers. Mariupol", Mykhailov wrote in his tweet.

Ukraine's President Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the bombing of the maternity hospital and in a strong video message said that the incident is proof of genocide being committed by the Russians. "The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings and all the dead people, dead children" and added that "a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.”

Image: Twitter/@FedorovMykhailo