Berlin has confirmed the delivery of 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as the state-of-the-art military asset was handed over to Kyiv at the Ukraine border. Germany had earlier committed to supplying 14 Leopard 2 tanks, however, it later increased the number to 18 to match the size of a Ukranian battalion.

In late January this year, Germany had committed to supplying Ukraine with at "least 100 of LEOPARD 1 A5 battle tanks, including the required logistic support and training," as part of its "Leo 1 A5 initiative."

"Promised - Delivered," says German Defence Ministry on delivery of Leopard 2 tanks

In a tweet, the German Defence Ministry said, "Promised - Delivered: 18 #Leopard 2 A6 #Kampfpanzer plus ammunition and spare parts packages arrived in the #Ukraine today (translated from German to English using Google Translate).

German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius said, "I am sure that the #Leopard2 A6 battle tanks will make a crucial difference at the front. Along with Sweden & Portugal, we promised to supply enough tanks for a battlegroup. To keep this promise, supplied 4 more tanks than originally promised. You can count on us!"

Portugal and Sweden contributed with three and ten tanks, respectively. Berlin has, however, not provided the logistical details of the transfer.

Defence Min. Pistorius: "I am sure that the #Leopard2 A6 battle tanks will make a crucial difference at the front. Along with 🇸🇪&🇵🇹, we promised to supply enough tanks for a battlegroup. To keep this promise, 🇩🇪supplied 4 more tanks than originally promised. You can count on us!" — Germany at NATO (@GermanyNATO) March 27, 2023

Abrams Tank from the US and Challenger 2 from the UK

US President Joe Biden on January 25, 2023, committed to supplying Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, a number which the White House has stated is required to fulfil a battalion requirement in Ukraine. Biden in a statement said, "These tanks are needed."

He further said, "The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world. And, they're also extremely complex to operate and maintain. Along with the tanks, the U.S. will be giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively repair and maintain these tanks on the battlefield."

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, on March 28, 2023, informed the arrival of the Challenger 2 MBT tanks from the United Kingdom. In a tweet, the minister said, "It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country. These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions. Thank you, @RishiSunak, @BWallaceMP, and the British people."