Ukraine Red Cross Suspends Operations After Russian Kh-22 Missiles Hit Warehouse

Ukraine's Red Cross on Monday suspended operations in Odessa following the launch of Kh-22 missiles from Russia’s Tu-22 bombers. Moscow's naval units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet also launched three dozen Geran-2 and Iranian-made 'Shahed-136' drones across Kyiv. The attacks targeted the leased warehouse of the Odessa regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, prompting immediate evacuation and suspension of operations.

“As a result of a missile strike in the Odesa region on May 8, the leased warehouse of the Odessa regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with an area of 1,000 square meters was completely destroyed,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said in a statement on Monday.

🔴 On May 8, a 1,000-square-meter warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross Odesa Regional Organization was destroyed by a missile strike on the city of Odesa. The fire entirely destroyed the humanitarian aid stored in the warehouse. pic.twitter.com/q0T9TfFB6j — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) May 8, 2023

There were no casualties from the assaults, said the Ukraine's Red Cross. “The fire completely destroyed the humanitarian aid for the Odessa region that was stored in the warehouse,” the statement from Ukraine Red Cross read. “There were no representatives of the Red Cross at the site at the time of the missile strike," the Red Cross continued. Russia launched at least eight Kh-22 missiles on Odessa overnight on Sunday. They launched a barrage of assaults on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. In Pavlohrad, the drone attacks triggered a second explosion destroying the warehouses after escaping anti-aircraft missile systems.

🔴 Missile attack on May 7, 2023, damaged a mobile hospital of the Mykolaiv Regional Organization of the URCS. As a result of the strike, some of its medical equipment, hardware and furniture became unsuitable for further use. pic.twitter.com/y3omkoavwx — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) May 8, 2023

❗ The Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse with humanitarian aid in Odesa has been destroyed and a mobile hospital in Mykolaiv damaged due to a missile strike.



The staff and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were not injured.#notatarget pic.twitter.com/RSbUyvk367 — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) May 8, 2023

Russia claims assaults in response to 'massive bombing' by Ukraine military in Sevastopol

Russia meanwhile claims that the drone attacks were in response to the "massive bombing" by the Ukraine military on the Belgorod region. Regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a social media post: “Today (the location of) Shebekino came under massive shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first time there were no casualties or damage. The second time, one of the shells exploded near three apartment buildings." Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea also reportedly claimed that their forces and electronic warfare units deterred at least three Ukrainian drone attacks in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Sevastopol - this was stated by the head of the region Mikhail Razvozhaev #DroneAttack #Crimea #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/YQlQ5QuZ8v — Skënderbeu (@AncientAlien01) April 29, 2023

🇺🇦❌🇷🇺 — Overnight, it was reported that In the Kazachya Bay area in Sevastopol, Crimea, Fuel Tanks erupted on fire following explosions



According to Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, the tank was attacked by Ukranian UAV(s)

There were no casualties

Firefighting teams were deployed pic.twitter.com/I1OMbjw1vt — SOS-UK-Report (@sosReports) April 29, 2023

Mikhail Razvozhaev, Russian-back governor of the city, claimed on Telegram that Ukraine launched “more than ten drones” on Sevastopol and Crimea overnight. “The air defence forces and electronic warfare units prevented another attack on Sevastopol,” he said on Telegram. Razvozhaev claimed that Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) lost control and entered the forests prompting fire. Russian military shot down two drones, one near Cape Chersonese and the other from “the side of the north breakwater”.