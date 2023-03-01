'This Is An Axiom': Ukraine Rejects Russia's Claim That Its UAVs Struck Moscow Territories

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Tuesday, refuted Russia's claims that its military is allegedly striking Russian regions with UAVs. Ukraine does not carry out attacks on the territory of Russia, he asserted on March 1 on Twitter. "Ukraine doesn’t strike on Russian Federation’s territory. Ukraine is waging a defensive war to de-occupy all its territories. This is an axiom," Podoliak wrote in a post. Ukraine's minister, however, admitted that there has been a state of "panic and disintegration" within the Russian territory about the alleged use of the unmanned drones and that it's reflected by "an increase in internal attacks on infrastructure facilities by unidentified flying objects".

Russia closes airspace over Saint Petersburg

A day earlier, an unidentified UAV targeted infrastructure in Adygea, in the Southern Federal District of Russia. A massive fire engulfed the Temryuksky district of the Russian Federation. Explosions also shook the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai, and a nearby Rosneft oil refinery was also ablaze from what was described by Moscow the Ukrainian drones. Moscow immediately ordered the closure of 200 square kilometers of airspace in Saint Petersburg, halting civilian air traffic at Pulkovo Airport after an unidentified object was detected flying in the skies. Russia's Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, noted in a statement that the airspace over Saint Petersburg was shut due to the "air defense training". Several unverified claims of alleged use of Ukrainian UAVs conducting strikes in at least four regions of Russia emerged in the last two days.

Moscow's governor, Andrei Vorobyov, in a statement on Monday said that a UAV crash-landed in the village of Gubastovo near the capital posing jeopardy on the “civilian infrastructure site”. Photos circulating on social media indicated that the drone was a Ukrainian-made UJ-22. According to Ukrjet, manufacturer of UJ-22, the drone is capable of flying 500 miles (800km) and was likely armed with an interchangeable payload. As the drones hovered in Russia, the state hackers caused panic among the Russians with a broadcast of a “missile strike threat." “Attention: an air alert is in effect. Proceed to shelters immediately. Attention, attention, missile strike threat," the warning on TV stations blared.