Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims That 'massive Missile Strike' Killed 600 Soldiers

Ukraine on Sunday, January 8 denied Russia's claims that it killed 600 Ukrainian servicemembers in a "massive strike" accusing Moscow of war "propaganda." Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its armed forces killed more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a massive rocket strike on temporary defense bases in Kramatorsk in a retaliatory attack that was carried out by Ukraine's armed forces on its barracks in the town of Makiivka on New Year's Eve. Mayor of Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, however, rejected Moscow's claims, saying there had been no deaths from Russian strikes. He stated on a post that Russia's rocket hit two educational institutions, eight apartment buildings, and garages but that there were no human casualties.

Russia claims to have avenged Makiivka attack

On Sunday, Russia’s armed forces declared that they avenged the Makiivka attack on its troops by killing more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike. Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday in a briefing that over the past day, Russian intelligence "detected and reliably confirmed through various independent channels some temporary bases of Ukrainian servicemen were hit in Kramatorsk." "As a result of a massive rocket strike on these temporary bases of Ukrainian units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed," he noted. Konashenkov informed that at the time of the Russian strike, there were at least 700 Ukrainian servicemen at dormitory No. 28 and more than 600 were at dormitory No. 47 in Kramatorsk, Tass reported.

Russian MoD confirmed that the strike on the Ukrainian armed forces was part of a retaliation operation for the Ukrainian attack on the temporary Army barracks in Makiivka. "In response to an illicit strike inflicted by Kyiv’s regime on a temporary Russian military base in the settlement of Makiivka of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the first minutes of January 2023 the command of the united group of Russian military forces conducted a retaliation operation," he stressed. In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the attack saying that 89 Russian servicemen were killed as a result of a Ukrainian strike with six HIMARS rockets on a temporary deployment center of Russia’s Armed Forces. The barracks in Makiivka were hit in the early hours of January 1.