Ukraine Refutes Russia's Tall Claim Of Capturing Lysychansk City; 'Not Under Full Control'

Barely hours after the Russian Armed Forces made tall claims of capturing Ukraine's Lysychansk province, Kyiv refuted the claims and said, "it is not under the full control of Russian forces." While speaking to BBC on Sunday, July 3, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Yuriy Sak affirmed the region is not under the "full control" of the Russian government but added the situation is "extremely tense". He confirmed that the Russian forces have been attacking the city "non-stop". The spokesperson said that Ukraine gives "preference to human lives" over "winning pieces of land". Sak said that it might be possible that the Ukrainian forces have lost their grip over some areas but affirmed it would liberate them from Putin's forces very soon.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province was under the grip of the Russian forces. According to the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry, it said Defence Minister Sergei Shoigui informed President Vladimir Putin about Moscow's "win" over the Luhansk region. It said Russian troops and the members of a local separatist militia "have established full control over the city of Lysychansk. Taking Lysychansk constitutes "the liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic," the statement said. Luhansk is one of two separatist regions in Ukraine that Russia recognises as sovereign.

Luhansk Governor confirms Russian forces strengthening their positions

Notably, Ukrainian soldiers spent more than two weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and keep it from falling to Russia. On July 2, a Ukrainian Presidential advisor also foreshadowed that the city’s fate could be determined within days. Earlier in the day, Luhansk's governor said that Russian forces were strengthening their positions in a gruelling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in the province. However, he did not confirm about the Russian forces taking full control of the region. "The occupiers threw all their forces on Lysychansk. They attacked the city with incomprehensibly cruel tactics. They suffer significant losses but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app.

Image: AP