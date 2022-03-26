Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that Russia and Ukraine are close to consensus. In a statement released by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba said that Ukraine is grateful to Turkey, particularly President Erdogan for their political and humanitarian support in the midst of the war with Russia. However, he also said that there is no consensus with Russia, claiming that negotiation is challenging. He claimed that the Ukrainian delegation has taken a firm stance and will not compromise on its demands of cease-fire, as well as security guarantees and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

This comes as Turkish President Erdogan earlier stated that Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement on four of the six points of contention, according to Middle East Eye. He predicted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would abandon Ukraine's NATO candidacy and recognise Russian as one of the country's official languages.

Kuleba also dismissed claims that Ukraine adopting Russian as an official language

Kuleba also refuted the claims of Ukraine adopting Russian as their official language stating that the Ukrainian language is and will continue to be Ukraine's sole official language. He claimed that categorising important negotiating subjects into four or more points is inappropriate and there are a variety of issues debated. He stated that Ukraine will keep talking with Turkey and other partners about restoring peace on its soil and they hope that Turkey, as Ukraine's friend and strategic partner, will continue to support Ukraine on all fronts.

The Foreign Minister further stated that he would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that additional sanctions on Russia, as well as the upgrade of Ukraine's defence capabilities, are both critical components in stopping the Russian military and progressing in the talks, according to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

Erdogan has urged Putin to make an 'honourable exit'

Meanwhile, Erdogan has urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make an "honourable exit” from Ukraine. The Turkish President also stated that he will meet with Putin over the weekend to try to persuade him to end the Ukraine conflict claiming that he will search for ways to end this issue by telling him to become a peace architect and go on good terms.

Image: AP