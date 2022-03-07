In a key development, on Monday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko rejected humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus. The move comes as the Russian Military, on the 12th day of its invasion, declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7.00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors. Russia's proposal to evacuate civilians out o Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy is not an acceptable option for Ukraine as the humanitarian corridors mostly lead to Russian cities.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also called on Russia to agree to the opening of humanitarian corridors, with people being evacuated to Ukrainian territory. The Russian news outlet, Sputnik quoted Vershchuk saying that the evacuations of people, including citizens of foreign countries and more than 2,000 students, should take place exclusively to the settlements located on the territory of Ukraine. The diplomat called on the leadership of France, the UK, and the US to help open 'real' humanitarian corridors.

JUST IN | Ukrainian Vice PM rejects humanitarian corridors to Russia, Belarus#SputnikUpdate https://t.co/nuHwYHNz9T — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 7, 2022

MORE | Kiev calls for opening of humanitarian corridors with evacuations to Ukrainian territory#SputnikUpdate https://t.co/nuHwYHNz9T — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 7, 2022

Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's decision to a ceasefire in the former Soviet nation comes after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron wherein he stressed preserving the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Special Emergency Services in its update earlier today said, "In total, rescuers made more than 60 trips per day to eliminate fires and to dismantle the ruins of destroyed buildings. In total, more than 50 units of fire and rescue equipment and about 300 people were involved in the DSNS."

It added that over 200 people were rescued and evacuated by rescuers during the fire and demolition of the gutters. It said firefighters under the Zavalami found the dead bodies of 8 persons. The final information on the victims is currently being specified.

Furthermore, Russia has refused to participate in the International Court of Justice hearing on the application of the war-inflicted nation. On the second day of the Russian invasion, Ukraine instituted proceedings against its neighbouring country urging the court to call upon the Putin regime to immediate;y halt all military actions in the territory of the former pending the holding of a hearing. Ukraine contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military offensive was based on a 'lie' that genocide had been committed in two major cities, Luhansk and Donetsk.