Ukraine Rejects IAEA Plan To Send Expert Mission To Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP

In the latest development, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom, on Tuesday, rejected an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plan to send an expert mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southern Ukraine. The statement came a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that the agency is looking to send an expert mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP -- the largest nuclear plant in Europe. "We're working to send an expert mission to Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The biggest NPP in Europe is currently disconnected from @IAEAorg safeguards communications systems. Ukraine requested us, we will go there [sic]," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Since Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February, the situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the IAEA. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for more than 100 days now. "We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the power plant by any means in order to legitimize the presence of Russians there and essentially condone all their actions," Enerhoatom wrote in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine claims it did not invite IAEA chief to visit Zaporizhzhya NPP

According to reports, the Russian occupants shut off the Ukrainian operator Vodafone in Enerhodar city, with whom the IAEA has a data transmission contract, causing the "loss of connection" between ZNPP and the IAEA. All data collection sites and servers under the Agency's control are currently closed and sealed. The data is saved on the server and will be sent once Vodafone is activated. "The Ukrainian side did not invite Grossi to visit ZNPP and had previously denied him such a visit, emphasizing that a visit to the power plant will be possible only when our country regains control over it," Enerhoatom stated.

Russia to establish new university in occupied region of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that it will establish a new university in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Earlier on May 27, Yevhen Balytskyi, head of the regional government in the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region, stated that a new university in Melitopol will be established, combining regional higher institutions. He further stated that the university would modify its educational system to match that of Russia and recruit talent from across the region to have a quality academic staff.

Image: AP