Ukraine Rejects Proposed Russian Referendum In Luhansk; 'No Country Will Recognise'

Ukraine rejected all Russian referendums held in occupied Ukrainian territory as "fake" saying that they have no legal basis. Spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said that no country in the world will ever recognise the forceful change of Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

Nikolenko's statement came as reports emerged that Russia may hold a referendum in Ukraine's separatist region of Luhansk on joining Russia. Notably, two key demands put forth by Russia during peace talks with Ukraine include the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.

Responding to the reports, Nikolenko tweeted, "Fake referendums in the occupied parts of Ukraine are null and void. No country in the world will ever recognize (sic) the forceful change of Ukraine’s internationally recognized (sic) borders. Instead, Russia will facе an even stronger international response, further deepening its isolation."

LPR to hold referendum soon

A senior official of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said that a referendum will soon be conducted on whether to join Russia or remain independent. It's important to note that three days before Russia began its full-scale military offensive in Ukraine, on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, recognised LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as independent states. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

Further, Putin also directed the Russian Defense Ministry to send troops into the areas for "the function of peacekeeping," as the Kremlin put it, just hours after the declaration.

Putin claimed he was convinced that the Russian people will back his decision in a long, aggressive speech. He also stated that Ukraine's past is closely linked to Russia's.

