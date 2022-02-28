Amid the Russia-Ukraine war and in a desperate attempt to combat Kremlin forces in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday ordered the release of jail inmates and criminal suspects with a military background. The said personnel are allowed to be free so that they can join the Ukrainian military against Russian military offensives, the national prosecutor general's office has confirmed, as per RT.

"It (release of convicts) is a complicated issue decided at the highest level," Siniuk said.

Further, it was brought to the fore that a convict's service record, combat experience, and repentance are amongst other contributory factors are considered in each individual case, an official of the prosecutor general's office Andrey Siniuk informed Hromadske TV.

Day 5 of Russian attack on Ukraine

While Russian and Ukrainian delegations have arrived in Belarus to hold talks on the ongoing war between both sides, President Zelenskyy said that he had little or no hope from these deliberations with Russia as repeated rounds of talks between Kyiv and Kremlin have gone in vain. Also, he mentioned that he was still going ahead to hold talks and attempt a negotiation so that the people of Ukraine do not conclude that 'our President did not try enough."

Russian ruble experienced a downfall of 41% and has plummeted to 117 per US dollar and the EU claimed Russia's subsidiaries like Sherbank are likely to fail or are already failing.

While Russians have already breached Kyiv and proceeded to Kharkiv, there are reports of civilian killings and crimes. While Russian President Putin had said that the Russian military does not kill people and damage cities and that the main objective is to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation', Kremlin is unlikely to withdraw forces from Ukraine, as per experts.

Russian forces carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office said, according to reports. Airstrikes occurred in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv and air raid sirens went off in many other cities.

Meanwhile, General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces said that "Russian occupants have reduced the pace of their offensive, but still continue attempts to develop success in individual directions in the offensive operation against Ukraine."