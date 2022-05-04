Ukraine Reminds Pope About Actual Perpetrator Of Ongoing War, Urges Pontiff To Visit Kyiv

As the brutal war aggravates in East Ukraine, the Ukrainian government reminded Pope Francis that Russia was the sole perpetrator of the ongoing conflict, and also extended an invitation to the pontiff to visit Kyiv. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also thanked the Pope for making an effort to end the ongoing war which has ravaged the war-torn country for more than two months.

"We are grateful for the Pope's efforts to establish peace and stop a war that has not been in any way provoked by Ukraine, NATO or any other third party. It has become clear to both the Pontiff and the world that neither Russia nor personally President Vladimir Putin is ready to stop the bloodshed on Ukrainian soil," Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, stated, as per the European Pravda. Earlier, the Pope stated that Russia has ignored all calls so far by the Vatican to end the war. Meanwhile, Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and reiterated its invitation to the Roman pontiff to visit Kyiv.

Ukraine urges Pope to continue making efforts for peace in Kyiv

"We believe that good will surely defeat evil. We call on the Holy Father to continue to pray for Ukrainians and make efforts for peace in Ukraine," Nikolenko remarked. Speaking to an Italian media on Tuesday, the Pope stated that he has offered to visit Moscow to meet President Putin in order to try to end the ongoing war, but hasn't yet received a response. The Pope said he made the offer three weeks after Russia's invasion, through Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state.

Pope says he is pushing hard to get invitation to visit Russia

Notably, Popes have been trying for decades to visit Moscow as part of a long-running attempt to mend relations with the Russian Orthodox Church, which broke from Rome over 1,000 years ago. However, no invitation has ever been extended so from the Russian side. “Of course, it would be necessary for the leader of the Kremlin to make available some window of opportunity. But we still have not had a response and we are still pushing, even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting at this moment,” Francis was quoted as saying by the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, PTI reported.

Image: AP