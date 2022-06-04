Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks In Severodonetsk, Says Recaptured 20% Of 'lost Territory'

Ukraine Armed Forces on Friday claimed to have foiled Russian attempts to advance in the Donetsk region and recaptured a massive part of its "lost territory" in Severodonetsk - the largest city in the oblast. "Step-by-step" the defenders pushed back Russian forces who had seized about 70% of the land in the region, said the Head of the eastern regional administration of Luhansk Oblast, Sergei Haidai. "The percentage held by Russia was somewhere around 70%, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20%," Haidai stated during a televised address.

The Governor of Luhansk Oblast also outlined how Ukrainian defenders repelled strenuous Russian efforts to seize more land in the region with rampant artillery shelling. As quoted by the Guardian, he said, "This is how they (Russian forces) are moving forward, step-by-step because, with artillery, aircraft, mortars, they are simply destroying everything." However, they were bogged down by the Ukrainian forces, who displayed maximum combat readiness.

Haidai further refuted a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) intel report on the war status that said Russia could capture the rest of Luhansk in the next 2 weeks, calling it "unrealistic." He added, "As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry will just run." Just to note, Haidai's comments come after he claimed last Tuesday that Russia has taken control of "most" of the Severodonetsk city, bombing out the wasteland. Meanwhile, Moscow's top diplomat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also declared that capturing the eastern pro-Russian separatist-held regions is the "principal objective" of the invasion now.

90% of critical infrastructure damaged in Luhansk

Some 90% of critical infrastructure was damaged in the Luhansk region as Russian troops intensified their barrage of shelling, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said. More than two-thirds of the housing stock was also demolished as capturing Severodonetsk became a "fundamental task" for occupiers, he noted, adding that about 60% of the largest city in Donetsk was also left in "indescribable" conditions.

According to Ukrainian Forces, Russia has shelled over 46 communities in Donbas, killing three civilians and wounding two others. Failing to capture Kyiv, Russia has largely concentrated its burgeoning attacks on the eastern region, which Moscow hopes to "liberate" from Ukraine. Severodonetsk mayor Oleksandr Striuk estimated that at least 1,500 civilians in the city have died since February 24 in the wake of the war and related reasons like lack of access to health care and food crises. Donbas has become the epicenter of the conflict after the Russian invaders spent three months exhausting Mariupol's defense before conquering the port city.

(Image: AP)