In an attempt to delay the Russian assault, a Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads has started removing all road signs to confuse the invading troops. The government firm, Ukravtodor, said in a Facebook update that the enemy has poor communications and cannot navigate the terrain.

"Let us help them get straight to hell," it added, asking all road organizations and local authorities to start dismantling nearby road signs.

The company also shared an edited photo of a standard road sign on which the directions to nearby cities were replaced with profanities. The directions on the edited photo could be translated to "Go f*** yourself", "Go f*** yourself again" and "Go f*** yourself back in Russia".

The company also urged Ukrainians to block the enemy by all available methods, including burning tires and trees, barricading. “The occupant must understand that he is not expected here and will be resisted on every street, every road!” it said.

Ukraine crisis worsens as Putin's forces enter Kharkiv

Meanwhile, Russia has ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as they face strong Ukrainian resistance. UK's defence ministry has claimed Russian forces are suffering logistical challenges and haven't made the progress they had planned. The ministry, in its intelligence update, also claimed that the invading forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that his country would never surrender to the Kremlin. He has been reaching out to world leaders for military aid as well as political support at the UN Security Council. The US and EU have supplied weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and imposed powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

On Sunday, the third day of the Russian invasion, huge explosions lit up the sky early south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault.

Zelenskyy’s office also said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

Image: Facebook/AP