Ukraine Reports 'active Hostilities' Around Izium Amid Heavy Russian Shelling In Kharkiv

As Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for over 50 days, invading troops have continued to bomb several residential areas of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the war-torn nation. The areas are reportedly "peaceful" zones without any military infrastructure or artillery storage, stated Kharkiv head of regional military administration Oleh Synehubov during a televised address on Thursday. He accused Russian forces of trying to "destabilise" the population by inflicting blows on civilians.

The heaviest shelling was reported from the Izium direction, which is a movement route for Russian troops towards eastern Donbass, Synehubov said. He added the regional administration is trying to carry out an "organised evacuation" of Barvinkove and Lozova, two key towns in the south of Kharkiv.

"Active hostilities are taking place, and our armed forces are holding back the enemy so that they will not be able to transport their equipment to Luhansk and Donetsk regions," Oleh Synehubov said.

"These are exclusively peaceful areas where there is no military infrastructure," he said in remarks on national television. "And so the enemy is trying to destabilize our population, in fact inflicting such blows from which civilians alone are actually suffering," he added.

This comes after satellite images obtained from Maxar Technology on April 11 showed a 13-kilometer-long Russian convoy of armoured vehicles moving south towards Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian column consisted of "trucks and towed artillery" along with other pieces of support equipment moving south through the Ukrainian village of Velykyi Burluk evidently proving that a build-up in eastern Ukraine is underway, Ukrinform reported. The regrouping began days after Russia appointed a new military commander Captain-General Aleksandr Dvornikov to oversee "military operations" in embattled Ukraine.

Russian troops continue build-up in eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, ahead of the expected offensive, Russian troops have continued to amass in the Donetsk and Luhansk region, collectively known as Donbass. The developments come as Russian officials have said that their focus now is "complete liberation" of the pro-Russian rebel-held regions. According to the Institute for Study of War (ISW), Russian invaders have already begun unsuccessful local attacks without any substantial progress near Donbass. The UK Ministry of Defence also warned that eastern towns Sid Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to become major targets, the proof of which was already seen after a massive missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, which killed over 50 and injured 100.

(Image: AP)