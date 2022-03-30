Ukraine Reports More Russian Attacks In North

The governor of Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region says Russian attacks continued overnight despite Moscow saying it would reduce military activity in the area.

Viacheslav Chaus said in a video message on social media that houses and infrastructure including libraries and shopping centres had been damaged in the cities of Chernihiv and Nizhyn.

Chaus didn't say if anyone had been killed or injured.

Of Russia's statement that it would cut back its military activity, he said: Do we believe that? Of course not.

During talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow would cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.

Image: AP

