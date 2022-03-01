Ukraine: Republic Reports From Packed Train As Panic Strikes Kyiv Amid Russian Attack

As the Russia-Ukraine war gets worse with each passing day, Republic Media Network brings to you an exclusive ground report from an evacuation train that started from Kyiv and is on its way to Lviv, which is on the western side of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, a message was sent to all, mentioning the need for urgent evacuation, leading to a more chaotic situation for citizens. The current fear is that as the Russian troops are moving towards the capital city of Ukraine, it is becoming even more difficult for the citizens to stay.

On Monday, there were explosions that reportedly took place in the city of Kyiv after talks concluded between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus, which is not so far from the Kyiv railway station from where the evacuation trains are being boarded. Some railway tracks were also reportedly damaged in the explosions. All evacuation trains were completely packed as citizens were seen in a state of panic. Several Indians were also seen in these evacuation trains.

On Saturday, February 26, thousands of people were seen packed on a crowded platform at a train station in Lviv city near the Poland border. Visuals revealed that the panic state of people as they rushed to the doors, hoping to get on board when a train drew up at a platform. As per the reports, in an attempt to flee Ukraine, people stayed overnight at Lviv train station to board trains to Poland.

Meanwhile, one Indian student has tragically been killed, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Monday. The spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed that the student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. He further said that the Ministry is in touch with the family of the deceased student.

Indian students leave Kyiv by train

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday informed that 400 students, housed near the embassy since February 24, have successfully left Kyiv by train. The embassy said that the movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv was ensured. It advised the remaining few students in the Ukrainian capital to leave once the curfew is lifted. On the same day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also issued a second advisory, asking Indian students to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts. “Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations,” it added.

