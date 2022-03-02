Ukraine: Republic Speaks To Stranded Indian Students In Lviv, 'we Survived The War'

At a point when India's Ministry of External Affairs is leaving no stone unturned to evacuate Indians from the war-hit Ukraine, there are several students who are facing extreme difficulties to reach border countries in order to return. Reporting live from Lviv, Republic TV spoke to students who somehow managed to leave the conflict area of Kyiv however they still have no clue how to process further. The students said that they were told regarding a train service which turned out to be fake.

'We haven't eaten anything properly for 2 days and have been standing for the past 10 hours,' say Indian students in Lviv.

"There was an army surrounding our hostel and we were asked not to leave as the area where our hostel was there were troops with snipers and we were told it is very risky but as the embassy asked to leave we somehow reached the metro station from the back door after getting down from metro, we had to walk nearly 2 km with luggage to reach the train station, we were told that there are special evacuation trains but there was nothing," said a student.

Narrating the experience from Kyiv to Lviv, students further informed that at the train station they were 'pushed and kicked' while they booked tickets for a train journey which was fake and their money was taken.

In a message to their and several other students' parents, youngsters in Lviv said that 'we are strong. We survived the war and we will reach back home'.

"There was no evacuation train as we were told in the advisory, we were pushed, kicked and everything happened. We booked tickets for a train which was fake, they took our money. Right now, we are in a blind situation, we have travelled for 10 hours, not a single Ukrainian gave us a seat during the train journey, we haven't eaten anything properly since 2 days and are surviving on snacks," mentioned another student.

Russia Ukraine war: India upscales Operation Ganga mission

For the Indians stranded in Ukraine, the Government of India initiated Operation Ganga under which operations have been upscaled with the inclusion of the Indian Air Force for the evacuation process.

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar recently informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to timely evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.