Ukraine Requests Nepal To Stop Issuing Permits To Russian Climbers Amid War: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 35th day, Kyiv is calling on the Nepal government to ban Moscow’s mountaineering teams from climbing the Himalayan peaks. According to a BBC report, at least nine Russians have received permits to climb the peaks in Nepal this spring even though Ukrainian diplomats and mountaineers have repeatedly called for a ban.

In view of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine in late February, several sporting organisations have banned Russian athletes from participating in the events. The Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for 35 days with millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country to safety. While the majority of the West appears to support Ukraine, the media outlet cited a diplomatic note from the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi to Nepal’s government.

As per the report, the letter by the Ukrainian mission in India stated, “Taking into consideration the above, the esteemed Nepalese side is kindly requested to ban Russian mountaineering teams until the end of [the] Russian invasion into Ukraine”.

It is to note here that the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi had said that it made the request to the Nepali government on March 21. But, the Nepalese embassy revealed to the media outlet that they had not received any such communication on the issue of climbing permits to Russians. The spring climbing season in Nepal usually lasts until May end and at least one Russian climber has reportedly received a permit to climb Annapurna I at 8,091 metres. Eight other climbers from Russia are allowed on peaks below 6,500 metres.

Nepal says no change in its policy of issuing permits

However, Nepali officials have said there has not been any change in the country’s policy of issuing permits to climbers, meaning, it is allowing anyone abiding by rules and regulations to climb the peaks. The director-general of Nepal’s tourism department, Taranath Adhikari told BBC, “There has been no change in our policy so far” while adding, “We believe our mountains are global assets and any countries' citizens willing to visit them for the attainment of peace should be allowed to do so - as long as they do it within our legal provisions”.

Image: AP/ANI/PTI