Ukraine Responsible For 3 Explosions That Shook Russian Army Facilities In Crimea: Report

Ukraine was reportedly responsible for three explosions that shook Russian military facilities in the annexed region of Crimea in the past week. Ukraine was behind the explosions in Crimea which included a Russian airbase, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian government report shared by a Ukrainian official. The report has termed the explosions at Saki airbase as a hard but one-time loss for Russian military infrastructure.

The Ukrainian official who shared the report with the media outlet wanted to remain anonymous as they have not been permitted to share the details with the media. Notably, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks in Crimea while Russia blamed the accident for the explosion. Russia had said that no damage had been caused to any aircraft. However, Ukraine claimed that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in the explosions. After the explosions took place at the Russian airbase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's war began with Crimea and it needs to end with the liberation of the region. In his nightly video address on August 9, Zelenskyy called the presence of Russia in Crimea a "threat" to entire Europe and global stability.

Explosion at ammunition depot in Crimea

On August 16, explosions took place at an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea. Russia has termed the attack at an ammunition depot near Dzhankoi as an "act of sabotage." Crimean regional leader, Sergei Aksyonov said that the explosion at the ammunition depot wounded three people and forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people, according to AP. Aksyonov stated that a search was being carried out to find the people behind the attack. Separately, plumes of smoke also rose over an air base in Crimea’s Gvardeyskoye. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 16 August, advised people in Crimea and other parts of Ukraine to not go near objects of Russian forces. The attacks in Crimea have been reported amid the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine which continues for more than 160 days.

"I am now asking all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of the country, in the occupied areas of Donbas, in the Kharkiv region to be very careful. Please do not approach the military objects of the Russian army and all those places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they keep their headquarters," Zelenskyy said in the nightly video address.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP