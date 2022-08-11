The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced in an official statement on August 10 that Ukraine has restored the reserve power line of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The renewal of the reserve line was hailed as a positive event by IAEA Director General Rafael Marino Grossi, who will brief the UN Security Council on the situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on August 11.

The IAEA statement read, "Ukraine informed the IAEA about the restoration of the line, which could be used to provide electricity to the Zaporizhzhya NPP if needed."

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching missile attacks on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, causing the destruction of buildings and damage to communication cables used by the plant's radiation detection sensors. Russia, on the other hand, has accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of targeted attacks on the sensitive area housing a nuclear plant.

The military-civilian administration of Energodar city, located in the northwestern part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Oblast, accused Ukrainian forces of launching a 220 mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead on August 7. According to Russian officials, the Ukrainian strike damaged the administrative buildings of the station as well as the adjacent territory of the repository. According to local authorities, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporizhzhya NPP on August 5 and 6.

No immediate threat to nuclear safety following the shelling incident on August 6: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following the shelling incident on August 6 near the country's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant's dry spent fuel storage facility. According to a statement issued by the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA Director-General, Grossi stated that while the shelling caused some damage, radiation measurements at the site revealed normal levels.

The IAEA statement further added, "The shelling incidents on Friday and Saturday at the ZNPP breached virtually all the seven indispensable nuclear safety and security pillars that the Director General outlined at the beginning of the conflict."

Grossi expressed grave concern about the shelling incident, saying, "Any military action jeopardising nuclear safety and security must stop." He emphasised the importance of sending an IAEA expert mission to the power plant to help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation.

